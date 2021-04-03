× Expand courtesy Tim Borgstrom Tim Borgstrom

press release: Tim Borgstrom is a solo acoustic performer, heavily influenced by '90s alternative rock, but yo might hear anything from '70s to current music. Always clean, always fun! You’ll be singing along!

All music takes place in our open-air greenhouse with tables at least 6' apart. All guests are seated by staff wearing masks. 8216 Watts Rd. Madison 53719 (same building as Brennan's) 608-217-6217.