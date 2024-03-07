Tim Holte & John Koster reception

PhotoMidwest 700 Rayovac Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

media release: Tim Holte & John Koster

"The Street" - March & April; reception Thursday, March 7, 7 pm.

Milwaukee photographers Tim Holte and John Koster present images they have taken over the years on the streets of Milwaukee, Chicago and many other cities in America and elsewhere. .  

Gallery hours noon to 4 PM Saturdays 

