Tim Kliphuis & Jimmy Grant

media release: Buy tickets here to see Tim Kliphuis, Award-winning violin legend from the Netherlands and America’s rising star Jimmy Grant, guitar, at Leopold's Books Bar Caffè on March 10th, 2023 from 7PM-9PM!

This duo combines classical, folk, and world music with Django jazz. Their approach crosses over many styles, making it truly innovative and engaging. Catch them at Leopold's during their international tour!

