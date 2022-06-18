Tim O'Grady, carisa

media release: Join us every Saturday from June 11 to September 17 at McDaniel Park for Bands by the Boardwalk, with live music, food, beer, and family fun! Burgers, Brats, and Beer available for purchase, noon - 6pm.

Sponsored by The McFarland Chamber of Commerce, McFarland House Cafe, and Karben4 Brewing!

carisa's music is best categorized as bedroom cafe. It hints at some of her influences, primarily bossa nova, folk, and jazz. Her lyrics are often straight from the pages of her journal and are always autobiographical in some way. She primarily performs music with her guitar but has also been seen caressing a keyboard.