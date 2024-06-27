7:30 pm on 6/27 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 6/28-29. $20-$15..

media release: Tim Smith is a comedian based in NYC. A known goofball hailing from Chicago/Louisiana, Tim was recently featured at the New York Comedy Festival and has opened for legends such as Roy Wood Jr, Kyle Kinane, Jim Norton and Ms. Pat. He’s the cohost of the Roommates in Law podcast with his good pal Tommy Brennan and he’s been with the same woman for over 12 years, and thats pretty impressive tbh.