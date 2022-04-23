Tim Togstad & Gregory Fredric

media release: Friday, April 23, 7pm, Tease Art Gallery, 1222 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53711

Madison's own Tim Togstad and Award-Winning Gregory Frederic (Crewl Art) will speak openly about their work and views as modern Artists. Live painting to follow.

The majority of the paintings in Tim's collection in Exhibit: iii (the current show at Tease Art Gallery) are based on his reflections on artificial intelligence (AI) in our society today. Tim has spent a considerable amount of time reading and following current developments within AI. His influences come from subject matter by Max Tegmark, Ray Kurzweil, Nick Bostrom, etc.

The inspiration for Gregory Frederic's (Crewl Art) colorful pieces comes from emotion felt through music, human form, injustices, and people he meets. He hopes to inspire change, living in harmony and respect for one another. Gregory's intuitive process uses color and movement to capture the viewer. Gregory categorizes the work as modern eclectic with a bit of surrealistic cubism. Primarily Gregory wants the work to evoke a feeling and stay immortal in the memory of patrons, which is evident in the uniqueness of his technique.