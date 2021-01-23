ONLINE: Tim Whalen Quartet

media release: Saturday, January 23, at 7 PM, the Tim Whalen Quartet will be at Blue House Studios in Maryland to present a live-stream concert!

Tim Whalen - piano

Tedd Baker - saxophones

Tom Baldwin - bass

Dominic Smith - drums

Besides the holiday video I made in December, I haven't played a gig with a group since March 2020! Crazy times indeed.

If you're looking for something to do this Saturday, we hope you'll tune in. Musicians and artists need your support more than ever, and we certainly appreciate you all.

HERE'S THE LINK, and here's to a wonderful 2021!