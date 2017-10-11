Time and Money Seminar

2-3:30 pm: Time and money. These are two things at the top of every consideration when building a cocktail program. Streamlining efficiency while maintaining quality cocktails is an unrelenting challenge in today’s ever-competitive market. In this seminar, Eric Rosentreter of Redemption Whiskey will discuss, demonstrate and explain batching theories at every level of expertise. Batching, kegging and bottling cocktails, if done right, are extremely exciting ways to assure cocktail quality while also maintaining speed and efficiency. Be sure to stop by and learn the science, theories and methods behind some of the more exciting preparation methods in the industry! Tickets are $15.