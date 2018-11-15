Time To Replace Capitalism: The Complete Guide to Socialism
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Come and join International Marxist Tendency - Madison Branch in the discussion on how to get to Socialism and put an end to the Endless Horror of Capitalism. This event is part o the renewed efforts of our organization to spread and foster the ideas of Marxism and the need for a revolution in our lifetime.
