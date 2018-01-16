press release:

January Tuesday Night Movie Club:

Timecrimes

Our monthly look back at Festivals past continues with the next Tuesday Night Movie Club event on Tuesday, January 16, at 7:00 pm in the Union South Marquee (1308 W. Dayton Street, Madison). Travel back in time with us for the sci-fi thriller, Timecrimes (Los Crono Crímenes, WFF 2008), directed by Nacho Vigalondo, in Spanish with English subtitles.

Here's an excerpt from the 2008 Film Guide:

"Drawing from the best traditions of classic science fiction and crime fiction, Timecrimes plays wicked games with the genre and the audience."

We hope to see you in the new year for this free, public event!

Tuesday Night Movie Club screenings are co-presented by the UW–Madison Arts Institute, Department of Communication Arts, and WUD Film.