Madison Ballet, 7 pm on 4/11-12, 2 & 7 pm on 4/13 and 2 pm, 4/14, Capitol Theater. $75-$19.

media release: Returning to the Capitol Theater to conclude Madison Ballet's 42nd Season, this program presents a world premiere by Artistic Director Ja’ Malik and a new production of the second act from the story ballet “Giselle”. Originally created in 1841, the story of "Giselle" has become a favorite for audiences around the world, with the second act being one of the most emotionally driven works in the classical repertory of ballet. Giselle has died, and her lover Albrecht, who has betrayed her, comes to the graveyard to grieve. She must choose: forgive him and save his life, or let him die of heartbreak? Choreographed by Ja’ Malik after Jean Coralli and Jules Perot to the heart wrenching music of Adolphe Adam, this timeless classic gets unbound for the 21st century.