Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Life can be hard, and it’s easy to get stuck focusing on stressful problems and challenges. On Tuesday, February 6, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Verona Public Library, Tina Hallis, Ph.D., will discuss how you can choose to notice more of the good in life. Dr. Hallis will share strategies designed to make that choice easier in this program and in her book, Sharpen Your Positive Edge. The result is more happiness, less stress, and a higher quality of life. Books will beavailable for sale and signing.

This class is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org or call 845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.  

