Tinkering Tuesday

Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Drop in to the children's area at Meadowridge Library for art, making, tinkering, and fun! This week, celebrate Black History Month by learning about renowned artist Lois Mailou Jones and create a mask in her style with oil pastels! All supplies provided; all ages welcome. Children under 5 will need extra help from a parent or caregiver. No registration required.

Info

Kids & Family
608-288-6160
