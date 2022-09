press release: Madison Tinnitus (ear ringing) Support Group: We are a 4 year old support group; we offer suggestions for care, mental health support, information and guest speakers with ideas to help us live  with this phenomenon until there is a cure.

This group meets 4th Wednesdays via Zoom at 6:30 p.m.; request a link by sending an email to dholmenihearu@gmail.com. This is a free event.