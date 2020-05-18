ONLINE: Tips and Recommendations for Reopening Your Business

press release: Join us for an informative virtual DMI Nosh at Noon event where you’ll hear from a panel of experts on the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic in our community and learn suggestions, tips and recommendations on preparing your business to reopen.

Panelists:

  • Bonnie Koenig, Environmental Health Services Supervisor, Public Health Madison Dane County
  • Jackie Anderson, HR Business Partner, The QTI Group
  • Deb Alton, Architectural and Design Consultant, Atmosphere Commercial Interiors

This virtual event will be taking place using Zoom.

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MdkFRz__SruRym5esPqziA

