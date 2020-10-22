ONLINE: Tips for Building a Stronger Board

media release:Discussions for Dane County Nonprofits

Dane County Extension hosts free learning opportunities and discussions on a variety of timely and relevant topics for area nonprofits.

Thursday, Oct. 22, 12:00 – 1:00 pm.

Free, but registration is required. Register HERE (we'll send you a Zoom link after you register).

This peer learning pop-up session is focused on elements of a high functioning board of directors. Learn about legal requirements and best practices for boards. Registered non-profit organizations are required to have a governance board; as such, the State of Wisconsin has specified legal requirements and duties for board members. This session will highlight board member roles & responsibilities, effective board meeting practices, and tools for high functioning boards.

Join us for this peer learning session led by Paul Roback, Professor & Community Development Educator for Washington County Extension. Paul will provide essential information about boards first, and then we'll engage in conversation and learning from each other about how you work with and strengthen your own board. We’ll introduce questions regarding board diversity, community leadership, and building leadership capacity on the board. This session is recommended for non-profit staff and board members.

For more information email Sharon Lezberg, Community Development Educator, at lezberg.sharon@countyofdane. com.