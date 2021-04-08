ONLINE: Tirzah Price

press release: Mystery to Me is thrilled to team up with Kismet Books of Verona to bring you an evening with author Tirzah Price! Tirzah's novel, PRIDE AND PREMEDITATION is an absolute delight for mystery and Jane Austen fans alike! A perfect read for YA-lovers (young adults and once-young adults, too!)

About Pride and Premeditation

When a scandalous murder shocks London high society, seventeen-year-old aspiring lawyer Lizzie Bennet seizes the opportunity to prove herself, despite the interference of Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy, the stern young heir to the prestigious firm Pemberley Associates.

Convinced the authorities have imprisoned the wrong person, Lizzie vows to solve the murder on her own. But as the case--and her feelings for Darcy--become more complicated, Lizzie discovers that her dream job could make her happy, but it might also get her killed.