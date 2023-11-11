media release: A Musical Journey through Guatemala and Beyond with Tito Medina and Guests

Saturday, November 11, 7:00 pm

Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston, Suite 100, Madison

Pay What You Can (suggested donation: $5)

Join Tito and Madison musicians (including Tony Castañeda and Peter Dominquez) as they perform a magical evening of Tito’s original music which incorporates Mayan, Garifuna, and Spanish-speaking Mestizo influences with Latin rhythms and instrumentation. Tito’s musical career spans four decades and he will be performing a medley of pieces drawn from his extraordinary musical journey.

Tito Medina is an internationally renowned Guatemalan singer songwriter and Mayan Mestizo cultural activist who brings to the stage a unique repertoire of songs about hope, struggle, sorrow, love, peace and happiness. His music is crafted by blending ancestral sounds of the Maya, Garifuna and Spanish-speaking Mestizo cultures with Latin and modern rhythms and instruments.

Learn more/Listen: facebook.com/tito.medina.969

Contact Dane Arts Director, Mark Fraire, with questions: fraire@countyofdane.com| 608.266.5915

In 2000, Tito toured in the United States as a member of the Central American All Stars ensemble organized by US producer Willie Ney.

Forced into exile in 2003, Tito and his family made Ottawa, Canada their new home. At this time he is alternating small festival production, performing at local events, jamming with local performers and collaborating with First Nations and new-immigrant communities. He has been an active part of Chamber music and Jazz festivals across Canada. In recent years he has kept up his ongoing support of projects in Guatemala.

In 2015, the Senate of the state of California honored Tito with a certificate of recognition for his contributions to social justice.

In 2021, Tito became the first recipient of the Life Achievement Award created by the Latin American Canadian Council in Canada.

During his extensive performing career he has shared the stage with numerous local and international performing artists.

This fall Tito will be touring the East Coast of the the United States and in Madison, Wisconsin as well as at the Constitution Plaza in Guatemala City. He is also finalizing his new album “Accomplices–Me and My Guitar".