TK Sheffield

RSVP

Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: In Conversation: Author TK Sheffield discusses growing up in Madison during the tumultuous Sixties and how it inspired her to write funny stories. She is the author of the award-winning Backyard Model Mysteries, and is on the board of The Wisconsin Writers Association and a member of Blackbird Writers.

Info

Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Books
608-283-9332
RSVP
Google Calendar - TK Sheffield - 2024-10-22 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - TK Sheffield - 2024-10-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - TK Sheffield - 2024-10-22 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - TK Sheffield - 2024-10-22 18:00:00 ical