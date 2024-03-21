TMDLs and Nine-Key Element Plans

media release: Join River Network, Midwest Environmental Advocates, Wisconsin Lakes, and River Alliance of Wisconsin to learn how to use the Clean Water Act to protect and restore your local waters. Registration is free and ideal for grassroots and nonprofit organizations working to protect water in Wisconsin.

During the Workshops for Advocates: Use the Clean Water Act to Protect Your Local Waters series, you’ll get an overview of Clean Water Act programs and how they fit together. Local advocates will share real-world case studies on how they used the CWA to protect their waters and communities. Workshops include interactive exercises and an overview of how to use River Network’s recently updated Clean Water Act Owner’s Manual.

March 21Speaker: Bill Davis, senior legal analyst, River Alliance of Wisconsin

Get a general overview of the Clean Water Act before diving into learning about Total Maximum Daily Loads and Nine-Key Element Plans and how local groups and advocates can best use them to drive improvements in their local waters.

Registration is free and ideal for grassroots and nonprofit organizations working to protect water in Wisconsin.