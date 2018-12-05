To Drive the Cold Winter Away: Herbs for Winter Health, Warmth, and Good Cheer
Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Dried herbs from the garden give the warmth and cheer of summer to the dark of the year. Learn about herbal properties and the the abilities of medicinal plants to fight infection, improve circulation, and bring joy with Mary Halsted of Raven & the Hawthorn Herbalism. Tea samples will be served.
Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
