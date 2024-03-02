× Expand Travis Dewitz Kenny Ahern performing in the one-person show "To Laugh is to Live!" Kenny Ahern performing in the one-person show "To Laugh is to Live!"

media release: TO LAUGH IS TO LIVE! That's more than just the name of Kenny Ahern's theater show. Those are words to live by! So get ready to laugh, giggle, chortle, guffaw. Gather up the kids and invite Grandma and Grandpa along, too. Grown-ups love him. Kids love him. You will LOVE him! Kenny will perform only one show at the Madison Circus Space on March 2, 2024, at 6 PM.

He may be a one-person show, but he's left nothing out. Instead, Kenny travels with a grab bag of gags and skills gained from touring the planet and delighting family audiences for over thirty years. Ahern has toured venues throughout the United States and worldwide, including Singapore, Russia, Poland, Japan, England, China, Hungary, India, and Taiwan.

Just a few notable performances: Variete Theatre Festival - Singapore; The World Expo - Aichi, Japan; The Brooks & Dunn Neon Circus and Wild West Tour; The Blackpool Tower Circus - Blackpool, England; The China International Children Arts Festival - Taipei, Taiwan; Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus; The Moscow Circus School - Moscow, Russia; The Polish National Circus School - Warsaw, Poland; stages at the Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio, Florida, South Carolina and Kansas state fairs and more

Kenny invites you to enter his whimsical comic world, surrounded by a beautiful vaudeville-inspired set, where extraordinary artistry mingles with delightfully daring antics. The result is a dazzling, heartwarming theatrical experience.

"I'm trying to create fun-filled family memories," Kenny said, and if that means balancing on a rolling globe while he plays the saxophone or taking a creamy cake to the face, then that's what he'll do. He may also invite you on stage, where you become Kenny's partner. And you'll earn your share of the applause!

"I'm not a solo act because so many audience members (grown-ups and kids) join me on stage," Kenny proudly proclaims. "I want my new partners to feel great when they leave the stage. I want them to be the star!"

So grab your chance for a little spotlight, a little starlight, and many laughs. You can catch Kenny with his solo show, To Laugh is to Live! at the Madison Circus Space on March 2, 2024, at 6 PM.