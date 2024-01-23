Toast to Tuesdays

Full Mile Beer Company, Sun Prairie 132 Market St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

media release: Networking for Dummies

Tuesday, January 23rd | 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm | Full Mile Beer Co. & Kitchen (132 Market St Suite #100, Sun Prairie, WI 53590)

  • Join Ad 2 Madison and Tom Graybill for a Toast to Tuesday happy hour on January 23rd for a drink and opportunity to network with local young professionals in the marketing/advertising industry
  • At this special Toast to Tuesday, Tom will work with you on the why, who, where, and how to network better (Be sure to ask Tom about his infamous #SweatpantsKing)
  • Check out the Full Mile menu to choose your local brew or crafty cocktail ahead of time. Come hungry because their appetizers are too good to share!!

https://www.facebook.com/events/640132614747519/

