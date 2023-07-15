media release: Don't miss your chance to Win a Trip for Two to MLS All-Star in Washington, D.C.* by attending this event!

Receive 1 entry into our drawing by completing the web entry form. Receive 2 additional entries by attending TOCA Games and 2 more entries by participating in the TOCA Games. Maximum of 5 entries per person.

Event includes:

TOCA Challenges

Panna Style 1v1 Tourney

P﻿hoto Booth

S﻿pecial Giveaways for All in Attendance

Free Raffle for MLS All-Star Jersey

F﻿ood for purchase

*Rules and Conditions Apply. Please see official rules.