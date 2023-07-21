media release: Every Friday evening Brittingham Boats hosts Burgers on the Bay in which you can paddle out to our Burger Barge to get your food and listen to live music rocking out on our floating stage! This week is a special Burgers on the Bay as we are hosting UnityPoint Health - Meriter's 125th Birthday Party!

Since our first year in 2013, UnityPoint Health - Meriter has been an incredible partner of Brittingham Boats. We have done ice cream boat floats, movie nights, team paddles down Badfish Creek, Learn-to-Paddle events, and full moon paddles together. In addition, UnityPoint Health - Meriter has had a corporate membership to Brittingham Boats that allows any of their team members to take out paddle craft for free! Their support and partnership has been easy, creative, and impactful as together we have been able to get thousands of people out on our lakes.

Join us from 5 - 8 pm for our special Birthday Bash (Burgers) on the Bay - a tropical-inspired party that includes live music by Toco Beach Steelpan, birthday cake, lawn games, a photo booth, boat rentals, and burgers. Bring your family and friends! This event is open to the community.