press release: Thursdays, 6-9pm (gates open 5:30pm)

Make your table reservation now for Live @ Lake Vista, our new outdoor summer music series. Enjoy a beverage and great food from the comforts of your own table on our spectacular waterfront rooftop, while you’re entertained with performances by talented local and regional musicians.

Admission is free but table reservations are highly suggested with limited availability for walk-ins.

Tables will be comfortably spaced out over our waterfront William T. Evjue rooftop gardens.

No food or beverage may be brought in but will be available for purchase.

Event will be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Reserve your table now:

Reservations are available subject to venue capacity and are issued on a first come first serve basis. There is a limit of (1) table reservation per patron, seating for up to (6) six people. Reservations not claimed by 6:15pm on the evening of the event will be distributed to walk-in patrons. Patrons with reservations will be notified via email if event is canceled and rescheduled. Monona Terrace adheres to Public Health Madison & Dane County guidelines and safety restrictions.

June 17 – Frank Martin Busch and the Names (Americana band)

Their music features solid rhythms, jangly guitars, honky tonk piano, harmonicas and steel guitars. Busch has won Isthmus Madison’s Fave Singer/Songwriter for 2018 and 2019 and is WMMM Project M Songwriter competition winner. He is a founding member of The Mighty Short Bus and WheelHouse.

TICKETS

June 24 – Toco Beach Steelpan (steelpan trio)

Grab your tropical shirt, sunglasses and flip-flops because Toco Beach Steelpan is all about taking you to the beach. Specializing in instrumental tropical music performed on steelpans, flute and marimba, Toco Beach evokes listeners’ most blissful moments in the sun, caressed by cool island breezes with bare feet in turquoise waters. Tropical drinks and delicious fare will be available for purchase to complete your getaway experience.

TICKETS

Upcoming Occurrences (details TBA)

July 15, 2021

July 22, 2021