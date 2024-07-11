Toco Beach Steelpan

media release: Join us for Music in the Hills, a monthly music series this summer in the heart of the Middleton Hills neighborhood. Head over to the intersection of Pheasant Branch Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Ave on June 20, July 11 and Aug. 15, from 6:00pm-8:30pm and enjoy a FREE live music performance. Local restaurants will be offering food and beverages for purchase. Everyone is invited to join in the fun!

Presented by Spencer Real Estate Group. Thank you to our sponsors!

Prairie Café & Bakery, Kylee’s Gift Cottage, Strategic Rental Partners, Chiropractic Solutions, Lake Ridge Bank, LADRU IV Enhanced Cosmetics