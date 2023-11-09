× Expand Stacie Huckeba Todd Snider with lurking guitar. Todd Snider

media release: At this point in his career, Todd Snider is undeniably one of the greatest songwriters of his generation, as attested by John Prine, Loretta Lynn, Kris Kristofferson, Jerry Jeff Walker, Billy Joe Shaver and Guy Clark. Lynn, Shaver and Walker all recorded his songs, as have Tom Jones and Garth Brooks. But Snider is so much more than the lovable, lazy-ass stoner yodeler he appears to be. Did you know his memoir is a best-seller, which makes him a best-selling author — let that sink in. In some minds, at least his own, he’s a literary giant. He’s had an accomplished film career, as well. Did you know Snider’s song “Just Like Old Times” inspired the film Hard Luck Love Song which stars some people you’ve heard of? The film even includes an on-screen performance of the song by Snider during the closing credits.He also starred in the independent feature film East Nashville Tonight along with outlaw country chanteuse Elizabeth Cook. That film is in part about trying to score some drugs, which is one of Snider’s well-known hobbies.

And last, but certainly not least, there are Snider’s accomplishments in the world of sports. Although it hasn’t been officially verified, he’s widely regarded as the inventor of the high five. And few people are aware he won the single player American Foosball championship in the late ’80s. Still, even with all these amazing accomplishments you may not have known about, first and foremost Snider remains one of America’s truly gifted storytellers. And if you’ve got tickets to see him live, boy, does he have a few songs and a few stories to share with you.