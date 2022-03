media release: During this event, Taylor Prairie 4K teacher Kristin Tuschen will read a series of garden-themed books. Afterwards, children will be encouraged to explore the garden to engage in hands-on learning and take a piece of nature home with them by creating biodegradable seed starter pots and planting their own seedlings.

9:30 am - 10:30 am, June 11, Glacial Drumlin School Garden, Cottage Grove.

Free, register at https://libraryfriendscgwi. org/events