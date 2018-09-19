Toddler Time

9:30 am Wednesdays.

press release: For Toddlers ages 16 - 35 months. Enjoy rhymes, books and songs while learning new tips and techniques to help your toddler develop early literacy and early math skills, and naturally growing his/her social skills in a group setting. One adult per child is recommended. Registration is first come, first served. Please pick up a nametag 15 minutes before the program.