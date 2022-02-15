Together Together
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: When a young loner becomes the gestational surrogate for a single man in his 40s, the two strangers come to realize this unexpected relationship will challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love. Stars: Patti Harrison, Ed Helms, Rosalind Chao. Comedy. 90 minutes. Rated R for some sexual references and language.
