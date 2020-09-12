ONLINE: The Toil Not Trio

Look for the live stream link on the top of our FB page, our YouTube channel, or website on the day of the event.

press release: Comprised of drummer Henry Ptacek, bassist Aden Stier, and guitarist Sean Lloid, The Toil Not Trio is taking coronavirus as an opportunity to keep it small. As friends, these jazz musicians encourage each other to stretch out, while keeping themselves grounded with their shared familiarities. 

Audio Engineer - Papa Scott

Video Production - Madison Music Experience

http://mmx608.com/

