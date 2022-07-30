Token Tekno

media release: A collaborative event put on by a collection of local electronic music enthusiasts and djs who all share a common love for the music, we invite you to join us in celebration of life, music and summer as we party in the park on July 30. This will be a free (donations appreciated) family friendly event so bring stuff to grill, games and your dancing shoes as we jam out to some of the best dance music the area has to offer.

***Danny The Wildchild***

Chicago

Danny the Wildchild has become one of the most valued drum & bass DJ's in America. His unique blends of jump up drum and bass, amazing scratching and original production consistently rock heads in every corner of North America. His talents have brought him to perform alongside every major drum & bass DJ you've ever heard of, not to mention non dnb acts as well including: Eminem, Method Man, The Jungle Brothers, De La Soul, Moby, MixMaster Mike, and The Pharcyde.

In the studio Danny is a prolific drum & bass producer with years of dancefloor melting experience and a ferocious hunger to spread his original music across the globe. His tunes sound like his DJ sets and are written to be rinsed on the big systems.... When Danny's in town the 'Jump Up' goes down!

https://www.facebook.com/DTWCofficial

http://instagram.com/dannythewildchild

http://soundcloud.com/dannythewildchid

http://twitter.com/DTWCofficial

***Stunna***

Chicago, IL

A classically-trained keyboardist and working musician based in Chicago, STUNNA (aka J. Cappo) has crafted his own unique sound within the fast-paced world of Drum + Bass music. With a number of strong releases on various high-profile labels coupled with a solid Stateside and international touring schedule under his belt, this Grammy-nominated, URB 'Next 100' producer and host of BASSDRIVE Radio's popular weekly 'GREENROOM' show is determined to spread his own sound as well as exclusive tracks from talent around the world. As his prolific catalogue of solo productions, collaborations and remixes has gained global support from DOC SCOTT, LTJ BUKEM, FABIO, MARKY, LOXY, NOOKIE, BIG BUD, MARCUS INTALEX, CALIBRE and many more, it's going to be another busy year ahead…..

https://www.facebook.com/stunnachi

https://soundcloud.com/stunna

https://www.greenroomdnb.net/

https://twitter.com/stunnachi

https://www.youtube.com/user/stunnachi

https://www.discogs.com/artist/362652-Stunna

https://www.beatport.com/artist/stunna/9516

https://stunnachi.bandcamp.com/

Local Support

***Thrasher***

Milwaukee

Better Breakbeat Bureau

***d1rt m@ll***

Milwaukee

Cream City Playaz / //\\//\\

https://soundcloud.com/d1rtmall

***Rainbow***

Four Circles

Madison

soundcloud.com/djrainbow-1/mix

***JP Blanchet***

J-Edit Industries / Glitchy Music

Madison

https://www.mixcloud.com/jp-blanchet

***Techsmith***

HoneyPotCrew / BassBreakzFM

Madison

http://www.honeypotcrew.com

http://www.bassbreakzfm.com/

***Shawn Paul aka Dexagon***

1314 / ILL PROD / Diggin’ Deeper / Lofrequency Recordings

House/Techno

Madison

https://soundcloud.com/shawnpaul

https://www.mixcloud.com/Sampsonite1314/

https://www.facebook.com/DJShawnPaul81

https://www.beatport.com/artist/dexagon/945431

https://www.traxsource.com/artist/589801/dexagon

https://dexagon.bandcamp.com/

***Elmo***

HoneyPotCrew

Madison

***Hysteria***

Madison

https://www.mixcloud.com/brandon-singleton/

***Axion***

HoneyPotCrew

Madison

***Tre Point Five***

Soul Fuel Recordings / AME / ILL PROD

Madison

soundcloud.com/ginjahvitiz

mixcloud.com/ginjahvitiz

Facebook.com/treginjahvitiz

Instagram.com/ginjahbreabman

***Hypnoassassin***

Illuminatus Productions

Madison

https://soundcloud.com/hypnoassassin

techno.house.breaks.dnb.glitch.i.d.m.

***Eman***

Skizzo/Below

Mexico City, Madison

https://soundcloud.app.goo.gl/peBMKDKHu55mprQ97

https://www.mixcloud.com/eman-gomez/

***Softcore Mikey***

Ill Prod / JiggyJamz / No Coast Muzik

Madison

https://www.mixcloud.com/michael-kurilla/

---Graffiti wall provided by Mr. Elmo himself will be set up and open for all to use.-----Disc golf...Vollyball...Horseshoes...Kid's (or adults) playground---All available on site---Sound provided by Shatterbox Productions---

We look forward to seeing everyone this July! A couple things to keep in mind...

Please refrain from bringing glass to the shelter area. Don't forget, there will be kids running around as this is a family friendly event! Also, please be mindful of the waste you and the people around you produce and make sure it ends up in the proper garbage receptacle. This includes food waste, cigarette butts, paint and beer cans etc. We love this spot and are fortunate to have a space like Token Creek Park to host events like this. The staff there do an amazing job making sure we have a clean and beautiful venue so let's all do our part to return the favor and leave it as just as clean as when we arrived! If everyone pitches in to help with this it will do wonders to make it possible for us to continue to bring you amazing events like this in the future! Thank you!

Token Tekno After Dark will be at Crucible 9PM - 2AM https://www.facebook.com/events/370890471765228