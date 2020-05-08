× Expand Bethany Vargas TOKiMONSTA

press release: Grammy-nominated artist, producer, creative visionary and Young Art Records label head TOKiMONSTA is set to release her fourth full-length album on March 20 (Young Art Records) and has shared the album name, Oasis Nocturno, and newest single "Fried For The Night" featuring 2x Grammy-nominated EarthGang. The forthcoming album finds TOKiMONSTA more determined than ever, showcasing her evolution as an artist, picking up where 2017's critically acclaimed release Lune Rouge left off. Oasis Nocturno is the second act to TOKiMONSTA's last album; a beautiful left turn wielding a melodic and cohesive project that infuses complex vocals with her psychedelic and smooth production.

× Expand "Fried for the Night" by TOKiMONSTA

In conjunction with today's news, TOKiMONSTA has shared the Romain Laurent directed visual for "Fried For The Night" featuring Dreamville's EarthGang. The beat driven track features a blissed out, transportive melody accompanied by a surreal technicolor landscape depicting TOKiMONSTA and EarthGang experiencing a psychedelic trip at a house party in the hills. Speaking on the release and collaboration with the Atlanta based hip-hop duo TOKiMONSTA shares: "everyone has a moment where they feel fried and burnt, but what about those moments you feel fried and turnt? EARTHGANG brought their special magic to the studio and we made something other worldly. This song is dedicated to those psychedelic moments where our reality opens up a new point of view" with EarthGang adding that the experience of creating the track and video "was pure magic", found out about their multiple 2020 Grammy nominations on-set for the "Fried For The Night" video shoot.. "Fried For The Night" follows the December 2019 release of "Love That Never", a lo-fi track that was accompanied by a pastel-hued animated visual by Sydney-based studio Babekühl (Free Nationals, Zeds Dead, Havana Brown, etc). Watch both at the links below.

After making her third official Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival appearance in 2020, TOKiMONSTA will head out on a Spring tour, aptly titled The Oasis Nocturno Experience. The 16 date run across North America will kick off in Arizona at the end of April and end in Seattle mid-May. The live show will feature brand new production along with lighting and stage design by Ross Chapple and stunning visuals by Strangeloop Studios (Flying Lotus, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar) amplifying the live experience that fans have come to know and appreciate.

After recovering from two intensive surgeries at Stanford to treat Moyamoya, a rare brain condition which left her unable to speak, write, comprehend music, or move in 2015, TOKiMONSTA released her third studio album Lune Rouge in 2017 to critical fanfare. The album was highly-praised by press and resulted in cover stories in Billboard, LA Weekly and DJ MAG, along with coverage from the likes of Pitchfork, The FADER, Los Angeles Times, and more. The following year, Lune Rouge was Grammy-nominated for Best Dance / Electronic Album, leading into a year full of tremendous accomplishments including a cameo on the Netflix Vox Explained series, a multitude of festival performances around the world, and the release of label compilation Young Art Soun