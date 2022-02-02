UW Mead Witter School of Music faculty concert. $13.

media release: Tom Curry has served on the faculty of the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Mead Witter School of Music since 2014. He holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree as well as a Master of Music degree in tuba performance from Northwestern University. He also holds degrees in tuba performance and communication arts from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Curry is currently the tubist in the Wisconsin Brass Quintet, a faculty ensemble-in-residence at the Mead Witter School of Music, and has performed with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, the Madison Symphony Orchestra, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, the Joffrey Ballet, the Chicago Philharmonic and many other orchestras. He is a Miraphone performing artist.

As a soloist and composer, Curry’s interests include non-traditional performance techniques and settings, the application of electronics and fixed media, and improvisation. He has commissioned, premiered, and composed works for tuba in a wide variety of contexts and has been invited to perform at numerous conferences, festivals and universities, including recent appearances at the International Tuba and Euphonium Conference, the Midwest Tuba Trombone and Euphonium Conference, the New Music Gathering, Northwestern University, Michigan State University, Indiana University and many others.

Curry has released several solo and chamber recordings in recent years, including: water_wind (self released, 2021), a solo EP featuring the premiere recording of Ben Davis’ ☞□❒ □❍ ◆❒❒⍓ for microtonal tuba; Don’t Look Down (self released, 2020), a collaboration with trombonist Mark Hetzler and percussionist Anthony Di Sanza; and Alight (Summit Records, 2018), his first solo recording comprised of modern works for tuba, including Sofia Gubaidulina’s Lamento, Galina Ustvolskaya’s Composition No. 1 “Dona Nobis Pacem,” and Giacinto Scelsi’s Maknongan.