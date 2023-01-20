Tom Holland & the Shuffle Kings
Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
media release: Tom Holland & the Shuffle Kings have been playing the blues worldwide for over 25 years, regularly appearing at clubs and festivals worldwide. Years on the road with blues legends such as John Primer, Eddy Clearwater, and most recently James Cotton have made Tom Holland one of the most in demand blues artists on the scene today!
Info
Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Music