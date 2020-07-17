ONLINE: Tom Kastle

× Expand http://www.tomkastle.com/ Tom Kastle

press release: A message from Tom Kastle:

I had been thinking of doing an online concert like so many other performers, but at a time when there was a less competition and the bandwidth might be a bit better. I’m happy to report that the first one held on the Summer Solstice, in spite of lots of tech glitches went well! I believe the format worked well with a little time at the beginning for intros and hellos and a little time at the end dedicated to just hanging out. We had to do this one in two installments; two Zoom meetings. I’m happy to share that we raised enough to upgrade my Zoom account so, from now on there will be no deadlines to end. No “last call”; at least not a mandatory one!

A few things learned…

Mute everyone while songs are being done (except the singer)

Set things up early and run a test earlier

Instead of having three themes and three drinks; maybe two would be better

And the most important, have a sweetheart who can produce the thing!

The next Midnight Cocktail Concert will be on July 17. The themes will be “Tiki” and “Sailors” which as I understand it, do overlap!

You can join starting at 11:45 pm (CST).

Info at www.facebook.com/events/ 599863107577997/