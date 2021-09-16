media release: After a year of not-so-funny business, it’s time to laugh again. Tom Segura can help. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. for Tom Segura: I’m Coming Everywhere World Tour, coming to Overture Hall on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m.

Actor/comedian/writer Tom Segura is one of the biggest names in the comedy business. He recently performed to sold-out audiences on his 100+ city TAKE IT DOWN TOUR. He is best known for his Netflix specials, Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018) , Mostly Stories (2016) and Completely Normal (2014). Paste Magazine described him as, “...having a natural and capable storytelling ability, one that lifts his narratives out of average anecdote fare and plants them firmly in hilarious ground.” Your Mom’s House Studios is home to his hit podcasts Your Mom’s House, which he co-hosts with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, 2 Bears 1 Cave, which he co-hosts with Bert Kreischer, and many more.

Segura can be seen in the STX FILM COUNTDOWN opposite Elizabeth Lail, INSTANT FAMILY opposite Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, OPENING ACT, and FLINCH. Segura’s television credits include The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, Workaholics, H appy Endings, The Late Late Show, Comedy Central Presents: Tom Segura, Mash Up, How To Be A Grown Up.

Segura has an increasing social media following: @seguratom on Instagram, @tomsegura on Twitter. When he isn’t performing on stage or recording a podcast, he’s watching college football or waiting for college football to come back.