ONLINE: Tom Smith

Streaming here: http://wildhoginthewoods.org/video/index.html

The Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse is a volunteer operated cooperative. Musicians also volunteer their talents. At the physical Coffeehouse, we have Phillup the Pig, a "pass the hat" ceramic piggy bank for collecting donations that go to the musicians. A Donate button appears on each concert's page using PayPal. The donations will be divided between the performer and the Wil-Mar Neigborhood Center. Both performers and the Center have seen reduced income during the pandemic. Both need your support, so please give generoulsy. The Hog and Wil-Mar each are 501(c)3 charitable organizations.

You can donate to the Wild Hog anytime by clicking here.