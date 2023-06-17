media release: Throughout their parallel careers among Madison’s top-tier musicians, Tom Waselchuk and Doug Brown have taken time to perform together as an instrumental jazz guitar duo. The result of their decades of work together is a musical camaraderie that makes for a rich musical conversation. It’s not so much that they anticipate each other’s creative output — that’s a hallmark of any skilled musician. It’s more the wide ranging repertoire to which they apply their skills. Waselchuk & Brown joyously improvise on music from almost any genre: from jazz, swing, and blues to pop, country, rock, and folk music. Not just standards from the American Songbook or oldies, or contemporary songs, but, well, what would you like to hear? Ellington, Beatles, Taylor Swift, Elvis, Stephen Foster, Louis, Ella, Django, and just about anything that pops into their heads. The Tom Waselchuk - Doug Brown Guitar Duo is fun. It’s off-the-cuff. It’s a whimsical experiment one moment, and a serious musical exploration the next. It’s a guitar master class, and so much more!