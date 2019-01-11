Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse concert. $4 admission.

press release: Tom Waselchuk has been active on the Madison music scene since 1980. He’s performed numerous times at every Wild Hog in the Woods location since the Green Lantern Co-op days on University Avenue (!) with bands such as Stone Oak Bluegrass Band, The Katzenjammers, and Rubato Brothers, and in collaborations with Dave Fallow, Victoria Mecozzi, and many others. Tom’s résumé includes more than folk music. He’s well versed in jazz and swing (Full Count Jazz Band, Harmonious Wail) as well as pop and country (Marcy & the Highlights, Cris Plata and Extra Hot). Tom has led his MAMA award-winning band The Dang-Its since 1998 and recently formed an “all-star” Americana ensemble called The Honey Pies with Jodi Jean Amble, Doug Brown, and Matt Rodgers. Now, for the first time, Tom will present a solo concert playing favorite songs he has collected over his long and varied career.