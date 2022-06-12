press release: Could there be a better way to spend a summer afternoon than hearing great music in a beautiful space? That’s what you get when Summer Sundays in the Garden, Allen Centennial Garden’s signature concert series, returns this summer with six terrific bands. Sit on the great lawn, up close to the musicians, or feel free to wander the gardens and discover their natural beauty, or let your feet take you dancing. At just the right length, 75 minutes without intermission, the concerts offer a wide variety of jazz—from swing to gypsy, Latin, bebop, and modern—June 12 through August 21.

June 12: Tom Waselchuk Winter Trio

A brand new project from the intrepid Waselchuk, all jazz swing

Tom Waselchuk, guitar & vocals | Jon Vriesacker, violin & vocals | Matt Rodgers, bass & vocals

Lawn seating is provided by the Garden, but due to ongoing Covid concerns attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and refreshments. Nearby free parking is always available, and improved signage will alert drivers to locations. Weather cancellations will be announced 2 hours ahead of concert time, by 3pm on concert days, at the ACG Facebook page.

Always free and open to the public, the Summer Sundays concert series depends on generosity of our sponsors and attendees. Free will donations gratefully accepted at the events. And this year, artist sponsorships, beginning at $150, will be available. Contact us for more information if you’re interested in sponsoring any of our 2022 artists.

The Summer Sundays concert series is presented by the Friends of Allen Centennial Gardens, and is supported in part by grant funds from the Madison Arts Commission, with additional funds from the Wisconsin Arts Board, and by Dane Arts, with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, Inc, charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.