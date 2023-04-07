× Expand courtesy Tom Waselchuk The members of Tom Waselchuk Winter Trio. Tom Waselchuk Winter Trio (from left): TW, Ruthie McQuinn, Matt Rodgers.

media release: Tom Waselchuk is a veteran guitarist and vocalist with extensive experience in multiple genres. Tom has guided The Dang-Its since its beginnings in 1998 as a neo honky tonk band to its current wide-ranging acoustic Americana format, and his current partnership with The Honey Pies expands on his evolving musical interests. The Winter Trio brings those interests and wide ranging skills together with Mr. Waselchuk at the center. As Tom explains, “For most of my career I’ve alternately been either a side-man or a partner, but I’ve not put my name front and center and offered a strictly personal product that reflects my guitar and singing skills in a package of favorite songs that have deeply moved me. The Winter Trio is that product.”

Tom has invited two top-tier accompanists along for the ride.

Ruthie McQuinn is a rare musician whose soulful lyricism is equally on display as a violinist or singer. She performs regularly in The Krause Family Band with her sister Katie and father Rick, a group that features stunning harmony vocals common to the very best of family bands. Together they have performed throughout the Mid-west and twice were featured guests on National Public Radio’s A Prairie Home Companion show.

Bassist Matt Rodgers brings a similarly rich background to the table. Matt’s vast experience in everything from jazz, swing, and Latin music to pop, folk, and acoustic singer-songwriter styles allows him to shine in any setting. Matt performs with Tom in both The Dang-Its and The Honey Pies, and the two of them shared a three year stint with the Madison based Gypsy swing band Harmonious Wail. Matt has collaborated with Lucas Cates, Mark Croft, Mambo Blue, Orquestra De Kache, The Madison Jazz Orchestra, and many others. He has directed the jazz band at Madison West High School and currently teaches music at Shorewood Elementary School in Madison.