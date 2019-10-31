press release: Tomeka Reid Quartet ft. Mary Halvorson, Jason Roebke, and Tomas Fujiwara - Thursday, October 31, 6:30 PM and 9:00 PM

ALL presents the Tomeka Reid Quartet featuring award-winning cellist, composer, and arranger Tomeka Reid, guitarist Mary Halvorson, bassist Jason Roebke, and drummer Tomas Fujiwara, as part of their CD release tour for Old New. Tickets are available for 6:30pm and 9:00pm shows. Tickets are available in advance for $20 online at https://tomekareidquartet.bpt.me or at the door for $25. Student tickets $5 off. The jazz polls might still list cello under the miscellaneous instrument category, but in the hands of Tomeka Reid it’s an essential vehicle for unfettered jazz exploration. As a composer, arranger, improviser, bandleader, and impresario, she embodies jazz’s progressive ethos. Crafting memorable tunes brimming with arresting textures and melodies, Reid creates music palpably connected to the tradition while recasting those sounds to meet her own expressive needs.