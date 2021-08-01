Tommy Mattioli's Mambo Jazz Quintet

press release: Madison’s virtuoso vibe player Tommy Mattioli and his Latin jazz quartet offer chord-melody mambos and cha chas from the ‘50s & ‘60s in a compelling program of Afro-Cuban jazz sure to have you on your feet! This event is free and open to the public. Brought to you by the Friends of Allen Centennial Garden. In case of rain, concerts are not able to be held.

The Summer Sunday Concert series is supported in part by Dane County Arts with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.