Tona Williams, Keegan Onefoot-Wenkman, Christian Felland, Thomas Zickuhr, Yannick Joubert

Local Motive 646 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: May artist reception for our next installation with local artists: 4-9 PM, May 20,Local Motive 646 W Washington Ave #5 (the last train car).

Tona Williams (light sculpture)

Keegan Onefoot-Wenkman (mixed media)

Christian Felland (wood sculpture)

Thomas Zickuhr (neon)

also featuring:

Yannick Joubert (ink)

The show will be up May 6- July 8 and we will be open during Gallery Night, May 6. 

Art Exhibits & Events
608-960-8446
