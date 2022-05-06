Tona Williams, Keegan Onefoot-Wenkman, Christian Felland, Thomas Zickuhr, Yannick Joubert
to
Local Motive 646 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: May artist reception for our next installation with local artists: 4-9 PM, May 20,Local Motive 646 W Washington Ave #5 (the last train car).
Tona Williams (light sculpture)
Keegan Onefoot-Wenkman (mixed media)
Christian Felland (wood sculpture)
Thomas Zickuhr (neon)
also featuring:
Yannick Joubert (ink)
The show will be up May 6- July 8 and we will be open during Gallery Night, May 6.
Info
Art Exhibits & Events