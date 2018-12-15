Tone Madison Listening Party

press release: Right around this time of year, Tone Madison's contributors and I start really sweating about what we're going to put on our local year-end lists, thinking back on all the Madison music and cultural happenings we've taken in over the past 12 months and wondering how to do justice to it all. As we roll out our best-of-2018 coverage, we'll be hosting a free listening party on Saturday, December 15 from 5 to 9 p.m. at BarleyPop on Atwood Avenue.

We'll be preparing a big playlist of our favorite Madison music from 2018 and sharing some Tone Madison swag. Come by to enjoy drinks and snacks, talk with Tone Madison contributors, and learn more about becoming a Tone Madison Sustainer.

Oh, and in the meantime, tell us what you'd like to hear at the party.