press release: On Friday December 7 at 8pm, ALL is thrilled to bring back Tony Barba. In the fall of 2016, saxophonist Tony Barba released his first solo album, Winter's Arms, which featured his tenor warped and manipulated into ambient loops subtly processed by an array of electronic equipment. Since then, his solo project has evolved from a guerrilla-style set up into a more mature and sophisticated live experience using computer software and midi hardware to generate serene and textured soundscapes. Barba plans on releasing his second solo album in early 2019.

"What stikes me when Barba plays with this setup is that he’s always sensitive to blending the looped, effected layers with the continuing presence and warmth of the live, non-effected sax in the room. No matter how it’s manipulated by electronics, the varied textures of the sax itself—from rich, mid-range drones to abrasive squawks—are what really drive Barba’s improvised solo explorations." -Scott Gordon, Tone Madison

Tickets $10 online in advance at https://barba.bpt.me or $12 at the door. Online sales end 1 hour before the show. Doors open at 7:30.

The ALL Jazz Series is sponsored in part by The Greater Madison Jazz Consortium, Dobhan Restaurant, Alchemy, and Heid Music.