Tony Barba Quartet, Maitri

press release: This edition of Jazz on the Patio will feature the Maitri at 7pm, a duo made up of Caroline Davis and Ben Hoffmann that straddles the boundaries of r&b, indie rock, and jazz. The Tony Barba, Paul Dietrich, Devin Drobka, and Nick Moran Quartet will follow at 8pm. Full bar and food menus available. Limited capacity. Masks required to enter building and use restrooms. $15 cover charge applied while making a reservation. All guests will be assigned to a table. Please choose your anticipated arrival time to reserve. Masks required to enter building and use restrooms. No refunds unless venue closes due to weather.

$15 per person. For more info please go here: http://www.garverfeedmill.com/ reopening-response/

rain: The decision to cancel due to weather will be made by noon and everyone will be notified by 2pm via email and text, money automatically returned.