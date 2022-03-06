Tony Barba Trio with Jason Kutz

× Expand M.O.D. Media Productions Tony Barba

press release: Every first Sunday, the Tony Barba Trio presents 'Night of the Improviser' featuring a special guest each month. This month, Tony's Trio invites Jason Kutz.

https://jasonkutz.com/music/

Tony Barba is a saxophonist/educator/producer whose career has spanned the last twenty-five years. Originally hailing from Acton, Massachusetts and previously living in NYC and Chicago, Tony has resided in Madison, Wisconsin since 2013. He has performed, taught and toured professionally all over the world. A long standing member of the globe trotting Youngblood Brass Band, Tony has also performed and recorded with such notable and diverse artists as Makaya McCraven, Bon Iver, David Murray, Josh Ritter, the Mountain Goats, the Glenn Miller Orchestra, and the Temptations. He is currently a member of the improvising duo Outside the Sphere,, the Kenny Reichert Quartet, Immigre, Michael Brenneis’s Plutonium, and the Paul Dietrich Jazz Orchestra. Barba’s recent releases include Blood Moon (Shifting Pardigm records, 2020) featuring Matt Gold on guitar, John Christensen on bass and Devin Drobka on drums, and Blue Plate Special (self-released, 2021) which was a collaboration with visual artist Michael Finnegan. In addition to performing, Barba maintains a private teaching studio and is the jazz band director at James Madison Memorial High School.

"The tenor saxophonist Tony Barba emanates an amiable extroversion in his music, drawing on a world of sources." -Nate Chinen, WBGO

https://www.tonybarba.com/

Tony Barba-tenor & soprano sax

John Christensen-upright bass

Devin Drobka-drums, cymbals, trigger pad

Tickets: $10

* Masks required at all times (except active eating and drinking)

Production: Cafe CODA

Sounds: Papa Scott